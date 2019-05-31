K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

McCain Issues Hash Brown Recall.

: 05/31/2019 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mccain_logo.png

McCain Foods is recalling a batch of its hash browns due to the possible presence of plastic.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recall today.

The products which may be affected are the 625-gram bags with best before dates of September 2020.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!