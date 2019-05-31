K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€500,000 In Funding Announced For Men's Sheds Groups.

: 05/31/2019 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

€500,000 in funding has been announced for Men's Sheds groups across the country.

Up to 400 communities in Ireland are set to benefit from the funding aimed at tackling social isolation.

The money will go towards purchasing equipment or carrying out works to improve the sheds.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!