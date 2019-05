The number of smokers in Ireland has decreased since plain cigarette packages were introduced.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, smoking has declined from 23 per cent in 2015 to 20 per cent in 2018.

Plain packs hit the shelves in February 2018, three years after legislation was passed in 2015.

Speaking on World No Tobacco Day, Kevin O’Hagan from the Irish Cancer Society says the graphic images put people off: