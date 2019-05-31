Supreme Court Dismisses Facebook's Appeal Aimed At Preventing ECJ Referral.

The Supreme Court has dismissed Facebook's appeal aimed at preventing a referral to the European Court of Justice about the validity of EU-US data transfer channels.

The referral was made by the High Court in proceedings by the Data Protection Commissioner following complaints by an Austrian lawyer.

Mr Schrems had made a complaint to the DPC concerning the transfer of his data from Facebook Ireland Limited to its US parent company Facebook Incorporated.

The Austrian lawyer felt his privacy rights as an EU citizen were being breached by this.

The action raised questions about whether such transfers offer EU Citizens enough protection against US surveillance, and whether their data is adequately protected under US law.

Last October, the High Court referred the action to the European Court of Justice - with Facebook later appealing that decision to the Supreme Court.

This morning the the five judge panel found that it should not entertain any appeal against a High Court referral to the ECJ or the reasons for that referral

The court found it could entertain an appeal against the facts found by the High Court

The case will now be heard in the ECJ on July 9th.