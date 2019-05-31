K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Supreme Court Dismisses Facebook's Appeal Aimed At Preventing ECJ Referral.

: 05/31/2019 - 15:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
facebook_blurred_logo_pexels.jpeg

The Supreme Court has dismissed Facebook's appeal aimed at preventing a referral to the European Court of Justice about the validity of EU-US data transfer channels.

The referral was made by the High Court in proceedings by the Data Protection Commissioner following complaints by an Austrian lawyer.

Mr Schrems had made a complaint to the DPC concerning the transfer of his data from Facebook Ireland Limited to its US parent company Facebook Incorporated.

The Austrian lawyer felt his privacy rights as an EU citizen were being breached by this.

The action raised questions about whether such transfers offer EU Citizens enough protection against US surveillance, and whether their data is adequately protected under US law.

Last October, the High Court referred the action to the European Court of Justice - with Facebook later appealing that decision to the Supreme Court.

This morning the the five judge panel found that it should not entertain any appeal against a High Court referral to the ECJ or the reasons for that referral

The court found it could entertain an appeal against the facts found by the High Court

The case will now be heard in the ECJ on July 9th.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!