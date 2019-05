The HSE should not be allowed to dictate which unions it's staff want to join.

That's according to the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association, whose ambulance service staff members are on strike this afternoon.

The HSE does negotiate with other branches of the PNA, who have been campaigning for it's ambulance staff on the issue for the last 18 months.

General Secretary Peter Hughes says they're not lying down on the matter:

