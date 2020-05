The hours of operation of KIldare's Community Covid 19 Helpline will change from Monday.

It has been offering help on non-medical, non-emergency matters, 7 days a week, between 8am and 8pm, since late March.

It was set up by the Kildare Covid 19 Forum, an unbrella group of over 20 organisations, including Kildare County Council and An Garda Siochana.

From Monday, the helpline will take calls between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday.