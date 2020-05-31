Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UK Covid 19 Death Toll Rises To 38,489 People.

: 05/31/2020 - 16:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uk_map_via_public_domain_pictures_dot_net.jpg

Another 113 people have died from coronavirus in the UK.

It takes the total to 38, 489.

The British government says Britain's reached the 200-thousand capacity target to test people for Covid-19.

But it doesn't mean that amount has been tested in one day yet.

 

Stock image: Public Domain Pictures

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!