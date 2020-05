A Fianna Fail TD says he's concerned about the Green Party's commitment in any new government coalition.

Talks are continuing this weekend between the parties and Fine Gael in an effort to reach an agreement.

Both the Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin have said they expect a deal by the end of the week.

But Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness says he' worried some aren't as committed to the change he says is needed:

File image: John McGuiness/RollingNews