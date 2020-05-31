Listen: Scally Says Govt. Should Take A Cautious Approach To Easing Covid 19 Restrictions.

A leading public health expert has urged the government to take a cautious approach in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

According to reports, an acceleration of easing lockdown measures is being considered.

The travel limit is expected to be extended to 20 kilometres on June 8th, but could be scrapped earlier than planned at the end of next month.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has warned against a "rush" to re-open the country.

He thinks the current roadmap is a good one - but says there is an alternative approach:

