Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Scally Says Govt. Should Take A Cautious Approach To Easing Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 05/31/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gabriel_scally_dr_cervicalcheck_scoping_inquiry_3_08_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

A leading public health expert has urged the government to take a cautious approach in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

According to reports, an acceleration of easing lockdown measures is being considered.

The travel limit is expected to be extended to 20 kilometres on June 8th, but could be scrapped earlier than planned at the end of next month.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has warned against a "rush" to re-open the country.

He thinks the current roadmap is a good one - but says there is an alternative approach:

newstalk1439198.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!