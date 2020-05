A hosepipe ban's among the measures being considered by Irish Water in an effort to conserve water during the good weather.

Temperatures have been in the mid-20s across the country in recent days and little to no rain's forecast.

Liz Gavin from Met Eireann says the good weather's set to continue:

30/5/2020: people along the banks of the River Liffey, in Newbridge. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie