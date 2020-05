Around 150 people have taken part in two demonstrations in Dublin showing solidarity with the racial protests in the United States.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man died earlier this week in Minneapolis, after a police officer knelt on his neck while trying to arrest him.

It's sparked protests across the United States with curfews in place in many cities in the country.

These people were outside the US Embassy in Dublin earlier:

File image: US Embassy, Dublin/RollingNews