2 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 66 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

2 more people have died of Covid 19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,652* COVID-19 related deaths, including the denotification of one death

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Today's data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), shows:

*57% are female and 43% are male

*The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

*3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

*Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

*7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers

* Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

*Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%