For The 2nd Day, There Has Been No Increase In The Number Of Covid 19 Cases In Kildare,.

For the second consecutive day, there has been no increase in the number of people in Kildare diagnosed with Covid 19.

The HSPC reported on Friday that 1,416 people in the county had been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Up-dates on Saturday night and this evening show no change to this number.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 2 more people have died of Covid 19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,652* COVID-19 related deaths, including the denotification of one death

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Today's data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), shows:

*57% are female and 43% are male

*The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

*3,283 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

*Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

*7,963 cases are associated with healthcare workers

* Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,042 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,477 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

*Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%