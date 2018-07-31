Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Further Lane Closures Announced For M7

: 07/31/2018 - 09:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_1.jpg

Further lane closures have been announced for the M7.

Overnight temporary lane closures will be in effect both ways for approximately three weeks.

The M7 will be closed southbound between junction 10 Naas South to junction 11 M9 from 10pm until 6am daily. The northbound closure will be in effect from 9pm nightly, until 6am.

The works will be suspended for two days - Friday August 3rd and Monday August 6th.  

The closures are in effect to facilitate the installation of a temporary barrier to the central median works area for the M7 Upgrade project.

During these times, one lane will be available in both directions.

Pic:RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!