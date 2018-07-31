Two-Day Road Closure In Effect In Rathangan

A two day road closure is in effect in Rathangan from today.

The Kildare-Newbridge MD Area will be carrying out roadworks in the Feighcullen area on the L3002 near Feighcullen Church, and at Pluckerstown Crossroads at the junction of the L3002/L7004, today and tomorrow between 8am and 6pm.

A road closure will operate along the L3002.

Diversions will operate during the roadworks via Bull Ring Cross Roads and Rathbride Rd.

Local access will be maintained during the works.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution and obey traffic management signs.