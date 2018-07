A loan facility totalling €15 million is available to people in Kildare seeking to buy homes under the Rebuilding Ireland Scheme.

Kildare County Councillors agreed at their monthly meeting to sanction a request for a loan of that amount.

It is to enable Kildare County Council to provide mortgages to qualifying first time buyers.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle says the amount available in the county is considered to be high: