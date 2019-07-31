K Drive

BA Has Lost High Court Bid To Prevent Pilots' Strike.

: 07/31/2019 - 13:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK,

British Airways has lost its bid to block pilots based at Heathrow and Gatwick from striking in a pay row.

The airline went to the Court of Appeal to try to prevent industrial action as soon as next week.

The pilots' union Balpa says BA has agreed to hold more talks today.
 

 

