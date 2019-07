Irish Water is warning people that foul odours may result from a project due to begin in Kildare next week.

Essential maintenance of Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant begins on Monday.

The works will take between 2 and 3 weeks to complete.

Any odours resulting from the works will be intermittment.

Irish Water says it will take all steps to minimise the smell, and aims to complete the works as soon as is feasible.