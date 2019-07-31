Extension Of Duration Of Planning Permission Granted To Naas General Extension.

Kildare County Council has granted the HSE an extension of the lifetime of planning permission for the construction of a two storey extension to Naas General Hospital.

The application includes provision of an Endoscopy and Day Services Department

Planning permission for the multi-million project was first granted in 2014, and was close to lapsing.

The project, according to Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, "was supposed to go to Tender and Construction in 2019, but the HSE and the Minister for Health have still not signed off on the Capital Plan for 2019 and subsequent years, despite the fact that we are nearly into August of 2019."

The development description is as follows:

"Extension of duration of Planning Ref. No. 14/863 - A two storey extension to the existing hospital, including partial basement area for services plant, totalling 2,703m2. The extension will compromise new Endoscopy / Day Services Department (Level 3), Physical Medicine & Oncology Departments (Level 2) and Services Plant (Level 1) and associated site works. The development will also consist of 231m2 alterations to the existing building to form circulation connections and floor area for the Oncology Department. The development will be within the curtilage of Protected Structure RPS Ref: NS19-071 and RPS Ref:NS19-019 (NIAH:11901908)

Development Address:

Naas General Hospital,,Craddockstown Road,,Naas,,Co. Kildare."

Image courtesy the HSE.