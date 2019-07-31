Beef Farmers Continue Protests At Kildare Plants.

Beef farmers are continuing their protests outside meat factories, including 2 in Kildare.

Protests have taken place today at Kildare Chilling and Liffey Meats, and are scheduled to resume this eening

In a one-day action on Monday, up to 20,000 farmers refused to trade in co-ops, marts, supermarkets and factories.

That portion of the Beef Plan Movement's action has ended; however, protests at factories across Ireland will continue.

It is aimed at highlighting the impact low prices is having on the beef and sheep sectors.