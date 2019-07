11 people have died and more than 5,000 have been taken to hospital in Japan, due to a heatwave.

One of those who died was a mascot at a theme park in Hirakata, who died after dancing in his costume for 20 minutes.

The man's suit is thought to have weighed 16 kilograms and temperatures were over 33 degrees.

The Japan Times says the amusement park has decided to cancel all mascot costume events this summer.