Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries in Kilcullen.

One occurred at an apartment on the Main Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

In Calverstown, burglary took place on Saturday between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

And a burglary is reported in Gilltown on the same day, between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Kilcullen on 045 481 212