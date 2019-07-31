Listen: DUP Reacts To Suggestion UK PM Is Its "Gopher".

The Democratic Unionist Party has given a sarcastic response to the suggestion Boris Johnson was their "gopher".

The Tories currently get support from the DUP in the British parliament.

That's prompted accusations of bias - especially as both parties met for dinner last night in Belfast.

Sinn Fein thinks Brexit could trigger a referendum on Irish reunification - the DUP strongly rejects that.

Leader Arlene Foster was upset after Sinn Fein accused the British Prime Minister of not being impartial:

File image: Arlene Foster/RollingNews