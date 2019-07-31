Listen: Court Hears 15 Yr. Old Boy Who Attempted To Murder Woman Had Viewed Extreme Pornography.

The Central Criminal Court has heard how a 15-year-old boy who attempted to murder a woman he met online was using the dark web and viewing extreme pornography.

The boy pretended to be 19 when he met his victim, choked her until she became unconscious and then stabbed her neck with a knife two days before Christmas 2017 in Dún Laoghaire.

His sentencing hearing, which has now been adjourned until October, has heard details of a psychiatric report from Dr. Richard Church, who assessed the boy.

Our reporter Shane Beatty was in court:

File image: RollingNews