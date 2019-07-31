166 People In Kildare Living In Emergency Accommodation In June.

There's been an increase in the number of people in homelessness in Kildare.

Data from the Dept. of Housing, published this evening, shows 166 people in the county were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That's up from 164 in May.

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (34) and Meath (94) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 30 families, including 139 children, were homeless

Nationwide, 10,172 people were living in emergency accommodation last month, 6497 adults and 3,675 children