Tusla Says 37 Creches Are On Its Watch-List.

: 07/31/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
creche_toys_pixabay.jpg

Tusla says 37 creches are on a risk list, which ranges from 'low' to 'critical'.

That's one of the revelations that emerged when the child and family agency and the Department of Children appeared before an Oireachtas Committee to discuss RTE's expose.

The committee also heard that the pros and cons of having CCTV in childcare facilities would need to be carefully considered. 

Tusla told the committee it didn't have evidence of the serious breaches happening at the Hyde and Seek creches in Dublin. 

It says it would support the installation of cameras inside creches to facilitate child protection. 

Bernie McNally from the Department of Children says it's something that needs to be discussed further. 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

