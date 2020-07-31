The Eleven To Two Show

Man In Critical Condition Following Co. Cork Crash.

07/31/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciara Noble
A man is in a critical condition following a crash in west Cork.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Trafrask, Adrigole, shortly after 6pm yesterday evening.

The car left the road and went into a ditch; three men in their 30s were seriously injured.

All 3 men taken to Cork University Hospital.

