ESB Networks Apologise For Loss of Supply In Kilcullen.

: 07/31/2020 - 11:39
Author: Ciara Noble
esb_logo.jpg

ESB Networks are currently working on a fault in Calverstown, Kilcullen.

The power is estimated to be restored at 2pm.

The fault was first reported at 10.24, this morning.

72 customers are affected by this outage.

ESB Networks apologises for the loss of supply. 

