World Health Organisation Warn Young People They Are At Risk Of Dying From Covid-19.

: 07/31/2020 - 11:46
Author: Ciara Noble
The World Health Organisation is warning young people, they are at risk of dying from Covid-19.

The WHO says some of the spikes in cases in Europe are due to young people becoming complacent about the virus.

The total number of cases in the world has reached 17.3 million, and 673,000 people have died.

 

 

