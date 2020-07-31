K Drive

Latest Govt Figures: 165 Homeless People In Co. Kildare.

: 07/31/2020 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Noble
dept_of_housing.jpg

165 people in Co. Kildare were homeless in the last week of June.

This afternoon, Housing Minister Daragh O'Brien published the Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for Quarter 2, and the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2020

8,699 people are now homeless across Ireland, according to the latest government figures.

The Department of Housing says this marks a drop of 177 on the numbers accessing emergency accommodation in May.

In May, 167 people were homeless in Co. Kildare.

Last month, there were 2,653 homeless children recorded across the country.

Meanwhile, 3,033 people exited homelessness during the first half of the year, which is 7% more than the same time in 2019.

