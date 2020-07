A man who attacked three women he met on Tinder has had one of his jail terms increased by two and a half years.

The State had appealed the undue leniency of 38-year-old Patrick Nevin's original sentence of 14 years for rape and 8 years for sexual assault, to run concurrently, with the final two years suspended.

He had pleaded guilty to raping one woman at Bellewstown, Co. Meath on 12 July 2014, and to sexual assault of another woman four days later.

Shane Beatty reports: