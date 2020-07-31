K Drive

Carlow's Borris Horse Fair Cancelled.

Author: Ciara Noble
People are being warned not to travel to Borris in Co. Carlow in two weeks time, as the Horse Fair has been cancelled.

The event, which normally draws thousands of people to the town, had been due to take place on August 14th.

Sergeant Conor Egan is urging people not to go:

