Pubs are not going to get clarity on if they can re-open until after the bank holiday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said they want to see if there's a stable trend in the number of new cases first.

It's after 85 cases were identified yesterday, 26 of which were in Co. Kildare - however these cases may be related to isolated clusters.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says a cautious approach to everything is being taken: