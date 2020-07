A woman has been arrested after a drugs seizure worth €50,000 euro in Co. Cavan.

A large number of cannabis plants and cannabis herb, were found in a suspected grow house in Ballyjamesduff at 1.30pm, this afternoon.

Other items linked with drug cultivation were also discovered in the house, including fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system.

The woman in her mid 40s is being questioned at Bailieboro Garda Station.