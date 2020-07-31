K Drive

Man (30s) Arrested As Part Of Operation Joggle.

: 07/31/2020 - 18:01
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_logo.jpg

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí today, as part of Operation Joggle.

The arrest is in relation to international invoice redirection frauds, totaling €110,000, which were received into Irish bank accounts.

The man is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Operation Joggle was led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, who are investigating activities of a West-Africian Criminal Network.

The network is suspected to be involved in laundering €14.6 million in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts between 2015 & 2017.

In September 2018, fifteen premises across counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare & Laois were searched.

Further to this, a search of two premises were conducted on 17th December 2018, in Tallaght & Lusk, Co. Dublin.

Two other men in their 30s & 40s were arrested in March of this year, as part of Operation Joggle.

Both men were released without charge.

 

