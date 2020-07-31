K Drive

18 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Co. Kildare.

: 07/31/2020 - 18:26
Author: Ciara Noble
As of midnight Thursday 30th July, the HPSC has been notified of 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 of which are in Kildare.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland, & 26,065 confirmed cases.

Of today’s 38 cases; 22 are male, 16 female.

The median age of today's confirmed cases is 30 years.

82% are under the age of 45.

32 cases are located in Kildare or Dublin.

26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Over the past two days a total of 123 cases have been reported.

Of these; 84 cases are linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of other confirmed cases.

At least 19 cases have been identified as community transmission, while 20 cases remain under investigation

44 cases are located in Kildare, 33 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 10 in Laois, 8 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are located across 10 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, said

“Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks. We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days.”

 

Image: Pixabay

