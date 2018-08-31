Traffic Volumes On The N7/M7, Southbound, Are Already Heavy.

55,000 people are making their way to Electric Picnic in Stradbally, from this morning.

Organisers have already warned those travelling on the M7, southbound, of "considerable delays"

The speed limit through the work zone, between the Johnstown exit and the M7/M9 merge, is 60 kilometres per hour.

Gardai also, earlier this week, began deploying speed camera vans on the road.

Delays this afternoon are likely to be very lengthy, when normal Friday evening traffic combines with Electric Picnic traffic.

Image courtesy Google Maps.