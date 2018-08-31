Listen Live Logo

"Numerous" Instances Of Non-Wearing Of Seatbelts Detected In Kildare Garda Operation.

: 08/31/2018 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Gardai have just finished conducting Operation Seatbelt.

They say "numerous" motorists and passengers were found not to be wearing seatbelts.

Fines and penalty points were issued.

Gardai also seized six vehicles for lacking insurance.

Court appearances are to follow.

 

