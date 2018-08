The three cranes off St. Corban's Lane in Naas are being removed.

The cranes were brought on to site to facilitate the construction of a shopping centre there, on which work ceased in 2008, with the advent of the recession.

The cranes have been a dominate feature in the town's skyline since then.

Kildare County Council has confirmed this afternoon that they are being removed, and the the "substantial portion of this work will take place this weekend.'