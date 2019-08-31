M7 Travel Advisory If You Are Travelling To Electric Picnic Or Croke Park This Weekend.

Motorists travelling to Croke Park this coming weekend, for the All Ireland Football Final on Sunday, 1 September and those travelling to and from Electric Picnic over the weekend, please note the following;

The M9 Northbound is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M7;

Therefore, motorists may experience delays at this location and should therefore make allowances when planning their journey.

Also, motorists travelling on M7, between Junctions 8 - 11, please be aware of recent changes in the layout with 3 lanes now open and new diverge and merge arrangements at Junctions 10 and 11.

Motorists heading west from Dublin and continuing along M7 past Junction 11 should keep to Lanes 2 and 3 when approaching M9 diverge.

Please note that there is a temporary reduced speed limit in operation through the works area.