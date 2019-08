236 unlicensed taxi-drivers have been prosecuted since the beginning of last year.

There were 178 in 2018 - 56 more than the year before.

According to details released under Freedom of Information, most taxi-men didn't have the driver or vehicle licences required.

But Vinny Kearns, a former vice-president of the National Taxi Drivers Union, claims many more operators are flouting the law.

He's calling for greater enforcement by the gardaí.