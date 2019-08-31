Saturday Sportsbeat

PSNI Investigating Shooting In Derry Last Night.

: 08/31/2019 - 11:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
Detectives in Derry are investigating a report of a paramilitary-style attack in the city last night where a man in his 20s was shot.

Three masked men entered a house in Mimosa Court shortly before 11pm.

One of the men was armed with a hammer while a second, armed with a handgun, shot the 25-year-old victim in the leg.

The gunman attempted to fire a number of subsequent shots, but it was reported the gun jammed and the suspects fled.

A woman who was in the house at the time was unharmed.

It's the third paramilitary-style attack in the city within 48 hours, however police say they don't believe the three are linked.

