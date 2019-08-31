Calls For KCC To Outline What Preventative Plans Are In Place To Deal With Unauthorised Halloween Bonfires.

There are calls for Kildare County Council outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween

The motion proposed by Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy will be discussed at the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Meeting on Friday.

Ahead of Halloween 2018, KCC warned it would carry out dozens of 'stockpiling raids' to remove bonfire material across the county.

While, in Halloween 2017 over 450 tonnes of bonfire materials were removed during the Halloween period in response to over 300 reports from the public.