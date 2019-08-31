Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls For KCC To Outline What Preventative Plans Are In Place To Deal With Unauthorised Halloween Bonfires.

: 08/31/2019 - 11:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
bonfire_tall.jpg

 

There are calls for Kildare County Council outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween

The motion proposed by Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy will be discussed at the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Meeting on Friday.

Ahead of Halloween 2018, KCC warned it would carry out dozens of 'stockpiling raids' to remove bonfire material across the county.

While, in Halloween 2017 over 450 tonnes of bonfire materials were removed during the Halloween period in response to over 300 reports from the public.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!