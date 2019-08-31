Calls For KCC To Give An Update In Relation To The Taking In Charge Of All Housing Estates Within The MD.

There are calls for KCC to give a full and comprehensive update in relation to the taking in charge, process whereby the local authority assumes responsibility for roads, lighting and green areas from the developer, of all estates within the municipal district to include the following:

(A) What stage in the process is each estate at.

(B) What problems are holding up the taking in charge process for each estate concerned.

(C) What is the projected time frame for taking in charge on an estate by estate basis.

(D) How long each estate is waiting to be taken in charge since occupation of the last house sold.

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan will be discussed at Friday's meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD.