Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls For KCC To Give An Update In Relation To The Taking In Charge Of All Housing Estates Within The MD.

: 08/31/2019 - 12:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
housing_estate.jpg

 

There are calls for KCC to give a full and comprehensive update in relation to the taking in charge, process whereby the local authority assumes responsibility for roads, lighting and green areas from the developer, of all estates within the municipal district to include the following:

(A) What stage in the process is each estate at.

(B) What problems are holding up the taking in charge process for each estate concerned.

(C) What is the projected time frame for taking in charge on an estate by estate basis.

(D) How long each estate is waiting to be taken in charge since occupation of the last house sold.

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan will be discussed at Friday's meeting of the Clane-Maynooth MD.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!