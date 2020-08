There were more vacant beds at Naas General Hospital last night than at 26 other acute hospitals in Ireland.

That's according to the HSE's latest update at 8pm on Sunday evening.

It indicates that, at that time, there were 46 vacant general care beds there.

This was exceeded only by University Hospital Waterford, with 49 vacant beds, and Beaumont, where 98 beds were empty.

There were two vacant critical care beds at the Kildare facilty last night.

Image courtesy HSE.