Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Localised Covid 19 Restrictions In Kildare Have Been Lifted.

: 08/31/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mmtt.png

Local lockdown restrictions are being lifted in Kildare with immediate effect.

The Government made the decision today following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET confirmed that the situation continues to improve in Kildare and is now broadly similar to that across the country.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says today's move was only possible because of the people of Kildare - their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience.

It follows an incorporeal meeting at 3.30pm

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, in a tweet, says

" Today’s decision to lift the additional Covid restrictions on County Kildare was only possible because of the people of Kildare - their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience. And it worked. Numbers in Kildare now similar to rest of country. We must all stay vigilant."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!