Localised Covid 19 Restrictions In Kildare Have Been Lifted.

Local lockdown restrictions are being lifted in Kildare with immediate effect.

The Government made the decision today following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET confirmed that the situation continues to improve in Kildare and is now broadly similar to that across the country.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says today's move was only possible because of the people of Kildare - their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience.

It follows an incorporeal meeting at 3.30pm

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, in a tweet, says

" Today’s decision to lift the additional Covid restrictions on County Kildare was only possible because of the people of Kildare - their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience. And it worked. Numbers in Kildare now similar to rest of country. We must all stay vigilant."