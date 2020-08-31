K Drive

County Kildare Chamber Welcome Lifting Of Localised Restrictions In Kildare.

: 08/31/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Local lockdown restrictions are being lifted in Kildare with immediate effect.

The Government made the decision today following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET confirmed that the situation continues to improve in Kildare and is now broadly similar to that across the country.

Allan Shine the CEO of Co Kildare Chamber of Commerce which represents 390 companies employing 38,000 people in the county said “The news of the lifting of the lockdown in Kildare is very welcomed by the business community here who have faced an unprecedented three weeks of economic disaster. "

He says Cashflow remains the number one concern for business. The conversation must start now as to how we live and work with Covid in the country until a vaccine is found. There is profound relief especially in the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors where many employees have been let go and the hope is now that these businesses can start to trade immediately and get back to some kind of normality. Isolated lockdowns of immediate affected areas need to be the way forward as the blunt instrument of county wide lockdowns makes no sense at all and does not work.”

