Local lockdown restrictions are being lifted in Kildare with immediate effect.

The decision's been made as enough progress has been made in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the county.

Shane Beatty is at the Department of Health with the latest:

County Kildare Chamber of Commerce says the news is "very welcomed by the business community here who have faced an unprecedented three weeks of economic disaster. "

Kildare South TD, and Minister of State Martin Heydon

