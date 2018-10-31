There's Been Another Arson Attack On the Home Of A Quinn Industrial Holdings Senuor Manager.

There's been a second arson attack at the home of one of Quinn Industrial Holdings senior managers.

The firm, formerly owned by businessman Sean Quinn, says production director Tony Lunney's home in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan was attacked shortly after 11 o'clock last night when his daughter's car was set on fire.

It follows the recent arson attack at the home of chief finance officer Dara O'Reilly, whose wife and two young children were there at the time.

QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey says it's "unacceptable" that those behind the attacks are continuing to operate "with impunity" and warned that lives will be lost if action isn't taken.