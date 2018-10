Five Irish charities will benefit from multi-million euro donations left to them by a Laois woman who died two years ago.

Elizabeth O'Kelly, formerly of Ballygoran, Maynooth, left a total of 30 million euro in her will to the organisations.

Mrs. O'Kelly had a long association with the County Kildare Archaeological Society and was a former owner of the Leinster Leader group of newspapers

Niall Colbert reports: